Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,701 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TowneBank Stock Performance

About TowneBank

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

