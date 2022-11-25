Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,936 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OOMA. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 548,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ooma by 27.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.67 and a beta of 0.76. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

