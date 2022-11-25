Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,783 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,381 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 103,686 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 1st quarter worth about $5,273,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 631.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 258,696 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGTX opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $285.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.49. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $24.89.

Separately, Chardan Capital increased their price target on MeiraGTx from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

