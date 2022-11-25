Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,822 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 52.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 22,226 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 21.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,003,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after buying an additional 352,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORGO. BTIG Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $370.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $10.66.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

