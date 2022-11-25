Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 703 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INT. StockNews.com upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

INT stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $29.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

