Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Codexis in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 65.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 43.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 943,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,376.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Codexis Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.49. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $39.21.
Codexis Profile
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
