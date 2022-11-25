Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 120.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $143,000.

PBT stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

