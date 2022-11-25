Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Logistics to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Universal Logistics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ULH opened at $37.25 on Friday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $978.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $505.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.38%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

