Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,469 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 369.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

TSEM opened at $43.96 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

