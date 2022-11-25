Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,942 Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 344.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 100,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 77,962 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth approximately $1,472,466,000. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $190,487.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 84,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,559.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,561 shares of company stock worth $580,152. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

