Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,942 Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 344.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 100,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 77,962 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth approximately $1,472,466,000. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zuora Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Zuora stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $190,487.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 84,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,559.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,561 shares of company stock worth $580,152. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zuora (ZUO)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.