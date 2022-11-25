Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vitru were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vitru during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Vitru Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VTRU stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Vitru Limited has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $612.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vitru Limited will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitru Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

