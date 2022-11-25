Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 31.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 42.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $262,000.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Boot Barn Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

