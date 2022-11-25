Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SD. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 91,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

Shares of SD stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $751.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SandRidge Energy Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

