Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 401 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,579 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $118,617,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $59,324,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $109.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.06.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

FRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

