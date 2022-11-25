Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 61,393 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,393 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 50.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.40%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

