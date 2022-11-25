Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,463 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,468 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,475,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $952,080,000 after buying an additional 884,810 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Matador Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $66.74 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

