Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIP. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 156,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arteris by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Arteris news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $145,899.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 549,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,291.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $66,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $145,899.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,291.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,142 shares of company stock valued at $227,579. 48.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIP shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Arteris to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Arteris from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $5.42 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $181.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

