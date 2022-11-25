Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIII has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

GIII opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $32.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

