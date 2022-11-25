Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $150.31

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $150.31 and last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.66 and a 200 day moving average of $134.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading

