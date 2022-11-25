LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

