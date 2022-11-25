Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Loews during the first quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 131.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 48,199 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,752.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,430,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,110,619.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Loews Stock Performance

L has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

L opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.86. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.39.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.