Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $145,768,000 after acquiring an additional 355,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,774,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,239,000 after buying an additional 64,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,591,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $98,850,000 after buying an additional 107,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $63.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

