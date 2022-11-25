Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 114,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 6.4% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,087,000 after acquiring an additional 103,918 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 989,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LXFR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LXFR stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $21.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.78%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

