Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,840 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 184.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 1,595.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International Trading Up 0.6 %

RHI stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.02. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

