Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 234 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $210.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.62. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $286.89.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

