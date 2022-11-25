Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 3,346 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,955,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,774,000 after purchasing an additional 918,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,458,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,407 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,113,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $7.37 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 3.10.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

