Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 450 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $110.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

