Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,210 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 95.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,426 shares of company stock worth $1,424,369 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE opened at $328.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.42. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $337.50.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

