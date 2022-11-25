Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,639 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,960,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Mizuho cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

