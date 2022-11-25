Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 31 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in ASML by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in ASML by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in ASML by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $603.85 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $832.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $475.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($663.27) to €700.00 ($714.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($530.61) to €680.00 ($693.88) in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

