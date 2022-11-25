Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 8,857 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 281,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after acquiring an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after acquiring an additional 249,062 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,082,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $530,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at $619,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,461,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,230 shares of company stock worth $1,476,958 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 2.08.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

