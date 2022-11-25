Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 4,750.3% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 910,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 891,725 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,717,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $856,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FLNG. Danske upgraded FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pareto Securities lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEX LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $37.96 on Friday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.94.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 59.26% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

