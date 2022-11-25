Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,716 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 364.2% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 592,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 464,907 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 410,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 44,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

