Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 893.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

Insider Activity

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.53 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.