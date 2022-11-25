Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 43.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Qualys by 9.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 68.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Qualys by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $125.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.69 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,449. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.