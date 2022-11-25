Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $509,000 Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in RingCentral by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.87.

RingCentral Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of RNG opened at $36.08 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $230.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $95,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,224.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,621 shares of company stock valued at $614,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.