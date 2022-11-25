Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $513,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,833 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 1,040.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 71,193 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 689.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 326.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Up 1.7 %

CCK stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average is $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is -32.35%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Articles

