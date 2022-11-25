Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $642,000 Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $183,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTEN stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -11.19%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

