Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 265.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 449.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,786,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,786,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $292,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,631,463. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Read More

