Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $674,000 Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,347 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,454,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

KELYA stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $634.52 million, a P/E ratio of 83.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 150.01%.

KELYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

