Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $680,000 Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,948 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,441,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,617,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,330,000 after acquiring an additional 570,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 125.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after acquiring an additional 465,016 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after acquiring an additional 395,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

TDS stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.61%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

