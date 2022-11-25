Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $687,000 Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.37. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

