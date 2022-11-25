Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,023 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of AZRE opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. Azure Power Global Limited has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $274.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

