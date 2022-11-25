Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 67,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,054,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,393,000 after purchasing an additional 179,395 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 928,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $49.15 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $97.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.83.

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

