Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.65.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 2,391 shares of company stock valued at $81,127 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of U opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

