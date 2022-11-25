Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,028 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 52.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 848,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 292,598 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 186,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GLAD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of GLAD opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $363.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.83%.

Gladstone Capital Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

