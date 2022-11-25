Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 22,053 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

