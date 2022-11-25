Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Universal were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 18.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Universal by 47.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UVV. TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Universal

Universal Price Performance

In other news, Director Thomas H. Johnson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $151,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,728.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. Universal Co. has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $64.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Universal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 88.27%.

About Universal

(Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

