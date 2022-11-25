Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,522 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

NYSE GSBD opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

