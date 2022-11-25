Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,104 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,473 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,097,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,635,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,676,000 after purchasing an additional 155,685 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,558,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,348,000 after purchasing an additional 75,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,567 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,995,000 after purchasing an additional 83,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,602,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 249,230 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Activity at NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $252,777.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,402.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $252,777.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,402.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 20,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $98,179.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,145 shares of company stock valued at $633,303. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a current ratio of 45.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 0.73. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovaGold Resources

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.